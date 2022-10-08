Create New Account
NWLNews – Russell “Texas” Bentley on the Ground in Ukraine
111 views
channel image
Critical Disclosure Radio
Published a month ago |
Ukrainian freedom fighter and devout Communist Russell Bentley joins me from Ukraine for an in-depth analysis of the situation in Eastern Europe- live on NorthWest Liberty News, hosted by Brighteon Radio

Website: https://northwestlibertynews.com
Be Part of the Solution: https://patriotsbounty.com
Storable, Water Filters, and More: https://patriotprepared.com
Check out the Solution Series Podcast w/Me and Corey Lynn:
https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]
Music Provided by:
https://purple-planet.com

Show Times: Mon-Fri 10 AM – 12 PM MST

Keywords
putinukrainenorthwest liberty newsrussell bentley

