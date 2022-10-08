NWLNews – Russell “Texas” Bentley on the Ground in Ukraine

Ukrainian freedom fighter and devout Communist Russell Bentley joins me from Ukraine for an in-depth analysis of the situation in Eastern Europe- live on NorthWest Liberty News, hosted by Brighteon Radio

Website: https://northwestlibertynews.com

Be Part of the Solution: https://patriotsbounty.com

Storable, Water Filters, and More: https://patriotprepared.com

Check out the Solution Series Podcast w/Me and Corey Lynn:

https://www.coreysdigs.com/the-solution-series/

Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks

E-mail: [email protected]

Music Provided by:

https://purple-planet.com

Show Times: Mon-Fri 10 AM – 12 PM MST