💩Vance to Depart for Pakistan Tomorrow Amid Uncertainty Over Iran Talks - Iran has said no plan to talk - part 2 of Bagaei interview text

JD Vance to Depart for Pakistan Tomorrow Amid Uncertainty Over Iran Talks

Hotels in Islamabad hosting the delegation have already been cleared of guests ahead of the US team and media's arrival — however, it remains unclear whether negotiations will actually take place.

Iran's Decision to Skip Talks Unchanged — Tasnim News

Iran's position on not participating in negotiations has not changed, a Tasnim News correspondent reports. Despite Trump's announcement that Vance and other members of the US negotiating team are en route to Pakistan, Iran's participation remains conditional on the fulfilment of certain preconditions.

Trump made similar remarks yesterday, claiming the US negotiating team was heading to Islamabad.

According to Tasnim's sources, the naval blockade remains a fundamental obstacle in the negotiations. The issue has been conveyed through the Pakistani intermediary, who confirmed today that the matter was raised directly with Trump.

Beyond the blockade, Tehran says additional US demands contained in exchanged messages offer no clear path toward an agreement. The Iranian delegation holds that as long as Washington approaches the negotiating table with the same miscalculations that led to its heavy military defeat on the battlefield, talks would amount to nothing more than a waste of time — and Iran will not participate in that process.

Tehran states it has no intention of taking part in what it describes as an "American theatre" until core obstacles are removed and a genuine horizon for an acceptable agreement takes shape.

Iran is also accounting for the possibility that the media spectacle around negotiations is itself a deception, and says it remains prepared for military confrontation and a renewed strike against the United States.

And: ❗️- NEW: The IDF is preparing for multiple scenarios with Iran, should the US-Iran talks fail, including an opening strike, Israeli Channel 12 reports.

ADDING, text from Iranian FM spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei - wouldn't fit on last video)

Baqaei: Pakistan is the sole official mediator in the negotiations

🔸Pakistan is the only official mediator between Iran & the US. Other countries are also in contact & consultation, the credibility of the mediation institution depends on both parties honoring their commitments.

🔸US repeated betrayals of diplomatic processes over the past year have not only dealt a blow to the resolution of differences, but by undermining the credibility of the mediating party, have also called into question the recognized principles of int'l law & the world's peaceful dispute-resolution instruments.

Baqaei: Normalization of transit through the Strait of Hormuz is not possible

🔸The primary cause of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is the military aggression of the US & the Zionist regime since Feb 28, & responsibility for the current situation lies directly with them.

🔸Given the repeated ceasefire violations & US threats against Iranian ports & vessels, the situation continues to be regarded as a "state of war," & unilateral normalization of transit is not possible - particularly as the insecurity created has also deterred insurance companies & cargo owners from passage.

🔸The Islamic Rep of Iran, taking a responsible approach, has placed on its agenda the drafting of new security protocols to guarantee lasting safety in the future & prevent the recurrence of acts of aggression.

Baqaei: Iran harbors no enmity toward regional countries

Cooperating with the aggressors is a fatal analytical error

🔸Iran harbors no enmity toward regional countries, & the actions of the past 40 days have been solely legitimate defense against the military aggression of the US & the Zionist regime.

🔸Ignoring reality that the logistical facilities of certain neighboring countries have been placed at the disposal of the aggressors is a "fatal analytical error."

🔸Going along with the expansionist policies of the Zionist regime & ignoring its hegemonic objectives will have irreversible consequences for the entire region.

🔸Regional countries must, rather than deflecting responsibility, prevent enemies from exploiting their soil against their neighbors.

Adding:

Iran's armed forces will take necessary action against the terrorist US army

Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters:

🔸 Following the blatant assault by US terrorist commandos on an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran were prepared for a decisive response against the aggressing US forces - however, due to the presence of some crew members' families aboard the vessel, they were constrained in order to protect the lives & safety of those who were in constant danger.



