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Road to the White House with a balding Sen. Biden, Biden's many LIES a LIST
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34 views • May 25, 2021
The Biden Lies - a LIST
https://gop.com/joe-bidens-list-of-coronavirus-gaffes-errors-and-lies-continues-to-grow-rsr/
Road to the White House with Sen. Biden, Biden's many LIES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1j0FS0Z6ho
---Joe Biden showed signs of hair loss at a very early age.Joe Biden's hair transplant surgery. https://aestheticscalp.com/blog/did-joe-biden-have-a-hair-transplant
Biden's big, unprecedented lies –
“A tractor-trailer, a guy who allegedly — and I never pursued it — drank his lunch instead of eating his lunch, broadsided my family and killed my wife instantly and killed my daughter instantly and hospitalized my two sons,” Mr. Biden said in 2007.
https://www.redbluffdailynews.com/2021/02/08/bidens-big-unprecedented-lies/
During the 2008 presidential campaign, Pamela Hamill, the daughter of driver Curtis C. Dunn, called on Mr. Biden to apologize publicly after he told a crowd that her father “drank his lunch” before the accident, according to a 2008 article in the Newark [Delaware] Post.
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1563919/joe-biden-drunk-crash-neilia-trump-delaware/
Joe's calling card is decency, an affable man without a malicious bone in his body. Yet he allowed Dunn, who died in 1999, to go to his grave having been falsely shamed by Biden as a drunk driver responsible for the death of Biden's wife and newborn daughter. What "decent" man does that.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/19/bidens_memory_isnt_the_only_problem_its_his_lies_142706.html
Videos from inside Joe Biden's senate office in the 1990's Tara Reade
“To this day, Biden has not accounted for his actions other than to say ‘it never happened.’ Biden will not even consent to a review of his records housed at the University of Delaware.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U59MPVXxJI0
Megyn Kelly's Tara Reade Interview FULL May 9, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dBdfUudsIk
Tara Reade says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are "hypocritical"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hy0Ity-GHK8
Katie Halper Interview of Tara Reade re Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegations
https://twitter.com/ReadeAlexandra?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
More Allegations against Joe Biden, by Lucy Flores hair sniffing & kissing
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucy_Flores
https://gop.com/joe-bidens-list-of-coronavirus-gaffes-errors-and-lies-continues-to-grow-rsr/
Road to the White House with Sen. Biden, Biden's many LIES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1j0FS0Z6ho
---Joe Biden showed signs of hair loss at a very early age.Joe Biden's hair transplant surgery. https://aestheticscalp.com/blog/did-joe-biden-have-a-hair-transplant
Biden's big, unprecedented lies –
“A tractor-trailer, a guy who allegedly — and I never pursued it — drank his lunch instead of eating his lunch, broadsided my family and killed my wife instantly and killed my daughter instantly and hospitalized my two sons,” Mr. Biden said in 2007.
https://www.redbluffdailynews.com/2021/02/08/bidens-big-unprecedented-lies/
During the 2008 presidential campaign, Pamela Hamill, the daughter of driver Curtis C. Dunn, called on Mr. Biden to apologize publicly after he told a crowd that her father “drank his lunch” before the accident, according to a 2008 article in the Newark [Delaware] Post.
https://www.the-sun.com/news/1563919/joe-biden-drunk-crash-neilia-trump-delaware/
Joe's calling card is decency, an affable man without a malicious bone in his body. Yet he allowed Dunn, who died in 1999, to go to his grave having been falsely shamed by Biden as a drunk driver responsible for the death of Biden's wife and newborn daughter. What "decent" man does that.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2020/03/19/bidens_memory_isnt_the_only_problem_its_his_lies_142706.html
Videos from inside Joe Biden's senate office in the 1990's Tara Reade
“To this day, Biden has not accounted for his actions other than to say ‘it never happened.’ Biden will not even consent to a review of his records housed at the University of Delaware.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U59MPVXxJI0
Megyn Kelly's Tara Reade Interview FULL May 9, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dBdfUudsIk
Tara Reade says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are "hypocritical"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hy0Ity-GHK8
Katie Halper Interview of Tara Reade re Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegations
https://twitter.com/ReadeAlexandra?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
More Allegations against Joe Biden, by Lucy Flores hair sniffing & kissing
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucy_Flores
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