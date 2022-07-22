How BlackRock uses YOUR MONEY to push ESG & far-left plans

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Glenn Beck
Jul 20, 2022 BlackRock — the largest asset manager in the WORLD — lost an unprecedented 17 BILLION DOLLARS over the last 6 months. BlackRock’s losses are in part due to the overall market downturn, Vivek Ramaswamy tells Glenn. BUT the policies BlackRock continues to push, like ESG, are responsible for today's struggling market. Ramaswamy, author of ‘Nation of Victims,’ describes just how toxic ESG policies are to America, to our economy, and most recently, to energy companies and oil supplies around the WORLD. And, thanks to BlackRock, it’s only getting worse. Plus, he explains how YOUR money could be helping BlackRock push ESG and other far-left initiatives and plans…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6TSTiaZAAE