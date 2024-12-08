A Mother's Strength Ashraf Al-Saddi’s Withheld Body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The mother of 14-year-old martyr Ashraf Al-Saddi from Jenin Refugee Camp talks about the detention of her son’s body and her determination to bury him in the martyr’s cemetery, as he wished.
Interview: The mother of Ashraf Al-Saddi, a child martyr.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 03/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://FreePalestine.Video