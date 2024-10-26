⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (26 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 31st Mechanised Brigade and 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Liptsy and Goptovka (Kharkov region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 60th mechanised brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 107th Territorial Defence Brigade near Donetskoye, Borovaya (Kharkov region), Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 510 troops, five pickup trucks, two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, and two Bukovel-AD and Anklav electronic warfare stations. Four AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Aleksandropol (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the 23rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 3rd, 10th assault brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU, and 37th Marine Brigade near Chasov Yar, Zvanovka, Seversk, Dachnoye, Vesely Gay, and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an AFU assault detachment was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 740 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun. One AFU ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the 100th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU, 119th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 12th National Guard Brigade near Shcherbinovka, Dzerzhinsk, Berestki, and Kleban-Byk (Donetsk People's Republic). Six counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 545 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Trudovoye and Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 120 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one U.S-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one French-made CAESAR 155-mm howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 15th National Guard Brigade near Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, two motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. One AFU ammunition depot was destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, attack UAV depots, as well as engaged the AFU clusters of manpower and military hardware in 149 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 25 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,329 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,877 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,480 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,773 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,624 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.