The Increasing Rise Up of Fed Up Chinese People - 110622

I'm sharing this video from 'China Revealed' on YouTube with the description given.

The CCP’s “zero-COVID” policy has angered people everywhere. In recent days, a large number of videos circulating online show people in many places continuously protesting, toppling quarantine walls, and breaking pandemic checkpoints and PCR sampling counters.





On November 4, a video showed villagers in Nanshan Village, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province starting to resist the lockdown. In the video, dozens of residents are breaking a pandemic checkpoint, and many government employees are using iron fences to prevent them. There is also a video (3rd video) showing local villagers chanting protest slogans.





Another video on the same day showed citizens pushing the lockdown fence aside and rushing out of the locked down area. It was reported that the incident happened on Changzheng Street, Nanchong City, Sichuan Province.





In another video on November 3, in Yongfeng Street, Hanyang District, Wuhan City, some residents not only broke the lockdown successfully, but also toppled PCR sampling counters.