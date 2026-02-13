Kingdom Against Kingdom, Fake Israel, the Solomon Deception, 501c3, Modern day Churchianity with Laura Baker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gerardo Cantu from 'What Did U Just say?' interviews Laura Baker and her book Kingdom Against Kingdom. She covers modern day churchianity, why many pastors cannot see the deception of Zionism, the legal rights of the enemy to operate in churches through the 501c3, and the Zionist indoctrination of the Church. She zeros in on the differences between the kingdom of God and the kingdoms of this world based on scripture, exposes the Synagogue of Satan, and discusses rabbinical influence in the Church. Other topics include bitterness, unforgiveness, and reconciliation as well as the Solomon deception chapter in her book.