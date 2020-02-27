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ONE GIANT LEAP
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10 views • February 27, 2020
ONE GIANT LEAP
Dear viewer, please understand the profound significance of what you are about to view because it fully represents a paradigm change in humanity's tenure on earth.
The Tipping Point: Now you can help yourselves with all your medical, food, materials, motion and energy which you might need through development of these simple systems. Read "IRAN CLAIMS TO HAVE USED PLASMA TECHNOLOGY MORE THAN ONCE TO DOWN U.S. DRONES" (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2437103226616682/) Now the health program of the Foundation through the patents which have not been disclosed before, through the release of the USB stick content by one of the recipient governments, Taiwan, to the public, they have become the intellectual property of the world. Download (1.07 Gb) these patents at http://www.moviemodule.com/Keshe-patents.zip
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/one-giant-leap/
Dear viewer, please understand the profound significance of what you are about to view because it fully represents a paradigm change in humanity's tenure on earth.
The Tipping Point: Now you can help yourselves with all your medical, food, materials, motion and energy which you might need through development of these simple systems. Read "IRAN CLAIMS TO HAVE USED PLASMA TECHNOLOGY MORE THAN ONCE TO DOWN U.S. DRONES" (https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/2437103226616682/) Now the health program of the Foundation through the patents which have not been disclosed before, through the release of the USB stick content by one of the recipient governments, Taiwan, to the public, they have become the intellectual property of the world. Download (1.07 Gb) these patents at http://www.moviemodule.com/Keshe-patents.zip
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/one-giant-leap/
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