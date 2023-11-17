Baby Dies 11 Hours After Birth, Mother Receives COVID Shot in 1st Trimester, Speaks Out | Ep. 136









After experiencing a healthy pregnancy 2-years ago, everything felt wrong and different for Tori White with her second pregnancy, after she received the COVID shot in the first trimester of her pregnancy to keep her job at a nursing home in West Virginia. The story of her daughter Naomi’s tragic birth and death, is chronicled as the White family joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. The Whites were one of three families speaking on the loss of their children in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how their story intertwines with the rest of the families, watch the full feature-length film at ShotDead.org.Show more





Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org/donate





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:b3a7dafc61829df5