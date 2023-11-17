Create New Account
Baby Dies 11 Hours After Birth, Mother Receives COVID Shot in 1st Trimester, Speaks Out | Ep. 136
We The Patriots USA
After experiencing a healthy pregnancy 2-years ago, everything felt wrong and different for Tori White with her second pregnancy, after she received the COVID shot in the first trimester of her pregnancy to keep her job at a nursing home in West Virginia. The story of her daughter Naomi's tragic birth and death, is chronicled as the White family joins us for a special Shot Dead episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by WeThePatriotsUSA.org. The Whites were one of three families speaking on the loss of their children in our new documentary, Shot Dead. This is the full interview. To watch how their story intertwines with the rest of the families, watch the full feature-length film at ShotDead.org.


