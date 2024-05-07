RT News May 7, 2024 6AM GMT

May 7, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









Israel confirms taking the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt under its control. That's after Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to go on with the operation after rejecting a proposed ceasefire with HAMAS. Celebrations in Gaza as Hamas says it's agreed to a ceasefire put forward by Egypt and Qatar while Israelis in Tel Aviv go to the streets to urge the government to bring the hostages home. As Beijing and Belgrade mark 25 years since NATO's bombardment of the Chinese embassy in former Yugoslavia, the Chinese leader is set for an official visit to Serbia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote, that's as the country's polls open for the third voting phase out of seven in the world's largest general election.