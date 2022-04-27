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Why is VAERS Deleting Cases by the Thousands?
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284 views • April 27, 2022
Thousands upon thousands of cases are being deleted from VAERS. Is this a CDC coverup? May this information spread as a light unto darkness.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Speed the Shift - THE CDC ARE DELETING VAERS CASES BY THE THOUSAND EACH WEEK
https://speedtheshift.org/2022/04/25/the-cdc-are-deleting-vaers-cases-by-the-thousand-each-week/
Health Impact News reported this chart back on February 23rd 2022
https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/german-health-insurance-claims-show-31254-deaths-following-covid-19-vaccines-while-official-government-stats-report-only-2255/
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 4/1/2022
https://vaersanalysis.info/2022/04/09/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-4-1-2022/
Dr. Ryan Cole explains why cancer is exploding after the vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/7500-increase-in-recorded-cases-of-cancer-following-covid-19-vaccines/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Speed the Shift - THE CDC ARE DELETING VAERS CASES BY THE THOUSAND EACH WEEK
https://speedtheshift.org/2022/04/25/the-cdc-are-deleting-vaers-cases-by-the-thousand-each-week/
Health Impact News reported this chart back on February 23rd 2022
https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/german-health-insurance-claims-show-31254-deaths-following-covid-19-vaccines-while-official-government-stats-report-only-2255/
VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 4/1/2022
https://vaersanalysis.info/2022/04/09/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-4-1-2022/
Dr. Ryan Cole explains why cancer is exploding after the vaccine
https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/7500-increase-in-recorded-cases-of-cancer-following-covid-19-vaccines/
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