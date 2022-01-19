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British Police are served papers from International Criminal Court to close vax centers.
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36460 views • January 19, 2022
And arrest those people causing harm by giving poison vax shots and seize all vials of vaccine as evidence in crimes against humanity. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Master Thief and Mass Murderer and Jewish Super Criminal soon to be arrested.
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