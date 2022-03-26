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Christian Terhes of European Union Chasties Trudeau
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37 views • March 26, 2022
The Prime Minister of Canada right now is acting like a tyrant or dictator. He is the Nicolae Ceausescu of Romania. If you ever have doubt's about the vaccine you're outcasted. On the one side they say don't believe in God, believe in science. But science is not a belief. Science is about measurements, conclusions, hypotheses, and arguments.
We've got to the point where if you say something. If you've got any doubts, they label you in many different ways. This is not okay. And I have to tell you that when I saw the protests in Canada, the way the truckers over their reacted, I want to use this opportunity to thank them. And I hope this movement for freedom and for rights is spreading all around the world. Because at the end of the day we have to make sure that all the elected officials understand that they were elected to these offices to work for the people, not to behave like masters of slaves. Thank you.
We've got to the point where if you say something. If you've got any doubts, they label you in many different ways. This is not okay. And I have to tell you that when I saw the protests in Canada, the way the truckers over their reacted, I want to use this opportunity to thank them. And I hope this movement for freedom and for rights is spreading all around the world. Because at the end of the day we have to make sure that all the elected officials understand that they were elected to these offices to work for the people, not to behave like masters of slaves. Thank you.
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