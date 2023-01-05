Create New Account
Chip Roy GOP House Speaker fight is about ENDING THE SWAMP
109 views
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


January 4, 2023


The Republican Party found itself in chaos on Tuesday when Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to receive enough votes to secure the House Speaker position. McCarthy told reporters the party is still ‘unified,’ but after tense meetings on Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy tells Glenn some conservative members of Congress are hardening their anti-McCarthy stance. So what’s going on, and why is it VITAL the correct Republican gets the job? Rep. Chip Roy describes why the battle for the House Speaker position is about ending the D.C. swamp and ultimately about protecting the American people. Plus, Rep. Roy explains what YOU can do to help…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh_4mOP6Bso

current eventspoliticsrepublicansconservativesgopkevin mccarthyhouse speakerchaosswampglenn beckvotesspeaker of the houseship roy

