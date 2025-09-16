© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Green Beret Nate Cornacchia raises doubts about the FBI’s version of events surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassin.
He questions how the weapon ended up in the woods if the suspect didn’t have it when fleeing the scene.
Cornacchia concludes the gun was either left at the scene—or the suspect was just a patsy.
Source @ShadowofEzra
