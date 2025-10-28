Protecting Our Kids and Our Paychecks: Washington’s Moral and Financial Crisis

On today’s episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio, we expose two serious problems right here in Washington State.





First, a sexually graphic book assigned to ninth graders in the Highland School District — filled with explicit adult material no child should ever be exposed to in a classroom. Host Robert Burwell asks the hard questions: who approved this filth, and why are taxpayers funding moral decay in our schools?





Then, we turn to the state’s Paid Leave Program, which is facing financial collapse. Lawmakers are once again talking about raising taxes instead of fixing broken systems, holding oversight, or being responsible with taxpayer money.





It’s a conversation about accountability, morality, and what it means to protect both our children and our state from government overreach and cultural decline.





Because if we don’t stand up now, we’ll lose not just our tax dollars — but our





