Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HAS THE TRANS MOVEMENT GONE TOO FAR?
49 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Apr 28, 2023


One of the most controversial issues of our time, The HighWire takes a look at the transgender movement’s posture, its attitude towards biological women, and the many platforms in play in this tangled societal web.


#Detransition #FreedomOfSpeech #HumanRights #GenderDysphoria #Trans #WomenInSports


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2kzkuk-has-trans-movement-gone-too-far.html

Keywords
freedom of speechdel bigtreehighwiretransgendergender dysphoriahuman rightstransattitudecontroversialposturedetransitiontrans movementbiological womengone too fartrans women in sports

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket