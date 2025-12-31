Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon reminds us that "CO2 is the gas of life", refuting claims that it is a harmful gas capable of causing global warming, hurricanes, and extreme weather events. He describes such claims as "nonsense".



"I've published scientific papers refuting all of these arguments."



The climate cultists despise this truth because it dismantles their primary mechanism of control. Carbon dioxide feeds the very biosphere they claim to protect.



They demonize the literal building block of life to justify seizing your wealth and dismantling industrial civilization. It is a Malthusian death cult masquerading as science.



Dr. Soon exposes their fraudulent models. A greener Earth requires carbon. The left demands a barren, impoverished world they can easily dominate.



CO2 is not a bad thing. CO2 is the gas of life, without it, plants wouldn’t grow. We would all be dead.



If anything, we should argue for more CO2 not less.



