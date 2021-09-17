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Phil, Bill Will and Callista Chat: FInal (15 September 2021)
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50 views • September 17, 2021
The Chat will go into a hiatus until further notice. Thank you for your support and join us for the final discussion...
The Phil, Will, Bill, and Callista Chat on September 14/15, 2021, will be the final Chat in the series which began in January 2018. We have lost the person who was doing the tech work to operate and support the Chats. These Chats may be resumed if and when we find a new volunteer to handle the tech work. If interested, contact Bill Utterback at [email protected]. The tech work (managing recordings, posting videos to Brighteon.com, etc.) can be done from home. Unlimited Thought will pay all internet fees.
The Phil, Will, Bill, and Callista Chat on September 14/15, 2021, will be the final Chat in the series which began in January 2018. We have lost the person who was doing the tech work to operate and support the Chats. These Chats may be resumed if and when we find a new volunteer to handle the tech work. If interested, contact Bill Utterback at [email protected]. The tech work (managing recordings, posting videos to Brighteon.com, etc.) can be done from home. Unlimited Thought will pay all internet fees.
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