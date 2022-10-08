The Chris Hedges Report: Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, speaks out

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Premiered Sep 23, 2022 Julian Assange has spent over a decade fighting imprisonment, extradition, and CIA espionage. On Oct. 8, Chris Hedges and others will gather in Washington, DC, to demand Assange's release at the same time that protestors surround the British Parliament. For this special episode of The Chris Hedges Report, John Shipton, Assange's father, shares updates on the international campaign to free his son.

