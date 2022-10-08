Create New Account
The Chris Hedges Report: Julian Assange's father, John Shipton, speaks out
Premiered Sep 23, 2022 Julian Assange has spent over a decade fighting imprisonment, extradition, and CIA espionage. On Oct. 8, Chris Hedges and others will gather in Washington, DC, to demand Assange's release at the same time that protestors surround the British Parliament. For this special episode of The Chris Hedges Report, John Shipton, Assange's father, shares updates on the international campaign to free his son. Watch The Chris Hedges Report live YouTube premiere on The Real News Network every Friday at 12PM ET: https://therealnews.com/chris-hedges-... Listen to episode podcasts and find bonus content at The Chris Hedges Report Substack: https://chrishedges.substack.com/ Help us continue producing The Chris Hedges Report by following us and making a small donation: Donate to TRNN: https://therealnews.com/donate-yt-chr Sign up for our newsletter: https://therealnews.com/nl-yt-chr Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/therealnews Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/therealnews #chrishedges #therealnewsnetworkShow less

fatherjulian assangeextraditionimprisonmentthe real news networkspeaks outjohn shiptonthe chris hedges reportcia espionage

