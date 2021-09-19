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5 things "The Blue Zones" gets WRONG about longevity [⭐⭐⭐ Book Review]
jroseland
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134 views • September 19, 2021
I finished this interesting (yet a bit out of date) investigational health title, The Blue Zones. It's about five special places in the world that have a statistically outstanding number of centenarians, I actually spent some time in one of the places.
The book gets a few things wrong which I expose here, along with a rant about the vile human herd managers masquerading as “public health” professionals.

1:51 A semantic memory lifehack
5:05 What are blue zones?
8:26 The Sardinian Blue Zone
11:37 The Blue Zone in Okinawa
15:05 American Blue Zone
25:00 The Aegean Blue Zone
35:38 The Costa Rican Blue Zone
45:32 What "The Blue Zones" is wrong about…
1:04:05 The three Fs of longevity

🔖 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/229-blue-zones
💲 Order book
https://amzn.to/2YMUVTT

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
healthbookpodcastlongevitybiohacking
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