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What If Trump Is The First Arrest
Dan Radiostyle
Dan Radiostyle
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239 views • September 02, 2022

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I think a couple crazy dots were just connected and once we all realize the plan, we will be ready for the plan. Trump being arrested is part of the plan. Get ready.


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Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff

Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ

Peace&Love,

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