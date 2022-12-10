FOREIGN MERCENARIES READY TO - RETIRE FROM UKRAINIAN FRONT LINES - 121022
-
Ukrainian post
The situation near Soledar is very difficult. Most likely, a decision will be made to withdraw units of the 93rd from there, leaving only the 24th. The "Kholodnoyarsk" staunchly held out there, but the losses reached the level at which urgent evacuation is required for replenishment and rest. The 24th will now be harder - but we have no way out. I will be a realist: if they themselves are not soon transferred to Bakhmut, they will simply crush us one by one.
