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Remarkable words by Dr Samir Chachoua
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16 views • February 15, 2020
Dr Samir Chachoua was able to cure AIDS , cancer and many other difficult diseases with a scientific method based on Immunotherapy.
Here he discusses in brief about his method in one of very few chances which were ever presented to him.Now, when we say scientific method,please feel free to review some of his articles and documents at this address:
http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/sam/
Here he discusses in brief about his method in one of very few chances which were ever presented to him.Now, when we say scientific method,please feel free to review some of his articles and documents at this address:
http://www.mnwelldir.org/docs/sam/
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