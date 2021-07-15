© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Direct To The Point - THE DAMAGED PEOPLE
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • July 15, 2021
Another carefully compiled video from real people who suffered or died "after" the mRNA injection was implemented worldwide.
Listen and observe carefully to their stories. Please share this video to everyone far and wide as these news are suppressed by the MSM.
Listen and observe carefully to their stories. Please share this video to everyone far and wide as these news are suppressed by the MSM.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.