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The 5G Trojan Horse_ New Documentary 2020
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80 views • June 17, 2020
A new documentary from SITC contributor Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance.
This 96 minute documentary will expose the truth behind the global “Race to 5G”, the health, privacy, and local power concerns, and the corruption between the Big Wireless industry and the U.S. government.
For the documentary transcript and sourced documentation please visit Derricks website...
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
This 96 minute documentary will expose the truth behind the global “Race to 5G”, the health, privacy, and local power concerns, and the corruption between the Big Wireless industry and the U.S. government.
For the documentary transcript and sourced documentation please visit Derricks website...
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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