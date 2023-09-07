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Jamtland, Sweden..once the sun is Dimmed.
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
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61 views • September 07, 2023

Earlier today I uploaded a vid of the weather manipulation to dim sunlight in Jamtland, Sweden. Here's what it still looks like in the evening. You can see the "clouds" have spread, the corrugation which is a mark of electromagnetic manipulation covering the sky like an ugly blanket made by idiots.

If you live in Sweden, it pays to look UP every single day. I do. I'm old. Until a few decades ago, I remember all day blue skies (and heat in summer that wasn't called "Climate" anything except "Summer") and a sun that was various shades of yellow bleeding to deep orange and red at sunrise and sunset.

Now? We get these unnatural skies (no, those aren't "mackerel" clouds..look those up), a pale always white sun, and severe, intended, unnatural weather events that are designed to make us sick, keep us sick and deny us the ability to grow food.

Sweden, the EU admits, along with other governments such as the USA, UK, UAE and China..that yes, they do perform weather manipulation. Here is one link, do some extra research... and do not believe they're doing this for our benefit.

https://public.wmo.int/en/resources/bulletin/seeding-change-weather-modification-globally

Thank you for watching my videos. Please share and investigate and remember, keep looking UP, not down at the device in your hand that they put there to keep you diverted from real life.

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringtoxic skiesswedensun dimmingjamtland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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