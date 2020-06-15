The anti-PETA video that got me banned from YouTube and Twitter.

This is a video of PETA staging a protest in India where an activist protested against halal ritual animal slaughter for Eid by wearing a blasphemous depiction of a burqa made out of vegetables. This incident was completely ignored by the CIA Mockingbird media because it showed the true nature of Muslims who were offended by this insensitive stunt.



Shortly after the UK tribunal and court ruled that vegan activist Jordi Casamitjana was fired from his job due to his ethical veganism and "illegally" discriminated against, I warned that militant vegans would use this court ruling to file hate speech reports against anybody who exposes ethical veganism as an NWO depopulation agenda.



Ex-vegan Charles Marlowe has been banned multiple times by Twitter and YouTube for exposing the NWO vegan agenda.



This video was reported by militant vegans and PETA supporters as hate speech. My DC Infowarrior YouTube channel was terminated for violating its hate speech policy.



In addition, I was permanently suspended from Twitter for uploading this video as well as a self-captioned image I made of PETA VP Mary Beth Sweetland who relies on animal testing for the insulin she takes to treat her diabetes. My caption read"ANIMAL TESTING FOR ME, BUT NOT FOR THEE. I'M PRIVILEGED!" In addition, I was also reported for exposing the truth about lab-grown beef as to how it is produced from the blood of aborted cow fetuses.