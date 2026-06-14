Paratroopers spread leaflets over AFU positions in Orekhov direction.



🎮 A Molniya UAV dropped the informational materials. The leaflets called the enemy to lay down weapons and surrender.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary #Briefing for June 14, 2026



▪️ The week was characterized by the opponent's bet on long-range drone warfare. The operation against the enemy to complicate logistics in new territories & the S of Russia cont'd, & at the end of the week, the enemy shifted fire to energy facilities in the Zaporozhye & Kherson regions, as well as industrial facilities in Crimea & Krasnodar Krai. Long-range anti-drone weapons like the FP-5 drone missile were used against Cheboksary. The enemy wants to reduce Russia's economic potential & inspire social discontent, including by creating problems with fuel for cars. The enemy's information actions are aimed at reducing the recreational business in the S of the country during the holiday season. Widespread coverage of the use of UAVs by the UKR side is intended to demonstrate to Western sponsors the effectiveness of the invested funds. Russian side is increasing the number of fire groups & air surveillance posts in addition to conventional AD means: aviation & anti-aircraft systems. Majority of enemy drones are being shot down, but there is still no unified system of small AD against them, nor is there accountability of high-ranking officials for the untimely adoption of a set of measures to organize AD.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces, in turn, are striking at the enemy's industry & energy, knocking out traction railroad units, hitting disguised logistics facilities in the form of "New Post" warehouses, as well as ports in the Odessa region & individual ships transporting weapons & equipt to Ukraine. The problem is that the main production facilities for creating the UKR UAVs are not located in Ukraine. Moreover, the enemy has the opportunity to use the airspace of neighboring countries for the passage of their drones. It is indicative that in Finland, the declaration of danger from drones has already been recognized as a valid reason for not going to work, & in Latvia, UKR specialists in combating drones (who will also launch drones against Russia) will be deployed.



▪️ Situation on the front line is characterized by an intensification of combat actions by the Russian Armed Forces: our troops are pushing back the enemy in Konstantinovka, & in part of the city, our flags have already been raised. Northern Group of Forces is slowly but steadily pushing the enemy back from the border in the Sumy & Kharkov regs, although due to the range & number of drones, the problem of shelling our frontline regions is not being solved. Fierce battles are taking place in the Dobropillia & Slavyansk directions, without much info noise this time, the expansion of the control zone near Kupyansk is taking place.



▪️ EU countries are openly preparing for military actions against Russia. Indicative are multinational exercises to block the Kaliningrad region. European military are learning from the experience of combat actions of the UAF, including in the use of robotic complexes (MRK/MBEK, NRTK, UAVs).



▪️ It is important to understand: fighting with the same AI/machine vision drones controlled by satellites (the 6th techn'l era) w small arms (the machine gun as a phenomenon of the 3rd techno'l era) is an extensive path, which ultimately requires a greater involvement of human resources compared to the development of the same interceptor drones & air target detection systems. However, even now, we do not always have enough of these resources, & the number of AD units is being increased to protect the sky.



▪️ Internal political situation is characterized by the preservation of the "Russia at war/Russia at peace" position to ensure the financial stability of the state: unlike Kiev, Moscow does not have external sponsors for military actions, & the war is devouring tons of money every day. Nevertheless, this approach is gradually being eroded by the enemy, who conducts info-warfare ops, hoping that even the rear regions will feel the echo of the war. This is expressed in the direction of AFU strike groups up to 1,000 km deep, strikes on refineries & energy infrastructure, disruption of logistics & problems with fuel for cars. In these conditions, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the position of the "distant war in the empire's backyard".



✨ Short term, an increase in the number of enemy drones over our regions is predicted, an increase in int'l pressure on subjects of foreign economic activity (the same "shadow fleet"), & the use of the "holiday season" by the enemy in govt bodies, when without the presence of top officials, a decision/order is issued not in proportion to the emerging threats, but according to outdated instructions. Summer has already been hot, & there is no condition for de-escalation or the development of a negotiation track.



⚡️Two Majors