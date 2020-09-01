Josephus: The Wars of the Jews ~ Episode 2) Book 1, Chapters 6-10

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Join me as we read through one of the most fascinating, true, historical accounts of the most pivotal moment for Israel (the Jews) and how it changed the way they worshiped God, forever. THEN, join us for our companion series on Wednesdays: REVELATION RED PILL ACADEMY as we explain just why this history is crucial to know in order to have a complete understanding of what Jesus accomplished, as well as the prophesies He fulfilled, in his coming, salvation & judgement, as foretold by the prophets of old.