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NURSE GETTING FAKE INJECTION DURING COVID19 WHILE THEY GIVE YOU THE DEADLY VACCINE SHOT
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330 views • March 18, 2021
If you really want to know why Joe Biden, Cuomo, Trudeau, Boris and the rest of the vaccine puppets are helping Bill Gates, the CDC, and World Health Organization manufacture this COVID19 PANDEMIC then look back at how Germany’s HITLER exterminated populations with chemicals supplied by the same Big Drug Companies that sell toxic prescription drugs to you after your body has been slowly damaged by the cancer causing experimental vaccines that gives the patients serious autoimmune diseases for life, at the same time the heavy metals in vaccines damage your brain over time...as we are seeing many kids with what doctors label as juvenile dementia.
Many healthy seniors develop ALZHEIMER’S within days after getting their flu shot
During the staged killing of criminal felon George Floyd which was used to trigger riots to coverup the DEMOCRATS passing senate bills to take away your rights to refuse all experimental vaccines. Like I said this Pandemic was created not only to mandate all the brain damaging vaccines funded by Bill Gates after he had his covid19 virus ( patent #060606 ) released in China but the noise of the pandemic reported by the FAKE NEWS MEDIA was also to be used to cover up the Financial Collapse created by the corrupt FED and Central Banks to BAIL-IN the banks from their own debts by robbing all citizen BANK ACCOUNTS durIng these EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS, they will steal you money, devalue it by 30% to 50% then switch it over to their new corrupt trackableCentral Bank DigitalCurrencies ( CBDC ) then this new money will NOT be released back to you UNTIL you get their deadly covid19 vaccine.
You see all those VACCINE PASSPORT, VACCINE CARDS AND VACCINE CERTIFICATES are NOT to stop the spread of the virus but to permanently instal these vaccine immunization proofs as KEYS to allow or restrict your travel outside of your home, city, state, country and neighbourhood as if you lived in an invisible prison. All these extended lockdowns that will go on for months and years is to ensure you become jobless, homeless and poor so that they can issue out free helicopter money AFTER you agree to get that cancer causing vaccine ( your children in schools have been slowly poisoned by their MMR shot and other school vaccines without you knowing as doctor will not educate upon the side effects of these deadly bio-weapons. Just like Hitler did, slowly poisoning their prisoners with heavily fluoridated drinking water. A brain damaged child who grows up to be a brain damaged adult will not have the I.Q. To refuse all the communist laws Biden and the Democrats will bring in.
HERE IS THE TRUTH if you DARE to watch ➡️ https://youtu.be/cHWeJ0f_o3A
Many healthy seniors develop ALZHEIMER’S within days after getting their flu shot
During the staged killing of criminal felon George Floyd which was used to trigger riots to coverup the DEMOCRATS passing senate bills to take away your rights to refuse all experimental vaccines. Like I said this Pandemic was created not only to mandate all the brain damaging vaccines funded by Bill Gates after he had his covid19 virus ( patent #060606 ) released in China but the noise of the pandemic reported by the FAKE NEWS MEDIA was also to be used to cover up the Financial Collapse created by the corrupt FED and Central Banks to BAIL-IN the banks from their own debts by robbing all citizen BANK ACCOUNTS durIng these EXTENDED LOCKDOWNS, they will steal you money, devalue it by 30% to 50% then switch it over to their new corrupt trackableCentral Bank DigitalCurrencies ( CBDC ) then this new money will NOT be released back to you UNTIL you get their deadly covid19 vaccine.
You see all those VACCINE PASSPORT, VACCINE CARDS AND VACCINE CERTIFICATES are NOT to stop the spread of the virus but to permanently instal these vaccine immunization proofs as KEYS to allow or restrict your travel outside of your home, city, state, country and neighbourhood as if you lived in an invisible prison. All these extended lockdowns that will go on for months and years is to ensure you become jobless, homeless and poor so that they can issue out free helicopter money AFTER you agree to get that cancer causing vaccine ( your children in schools have been slowly poisoned by their MMR shot and other school vaccines without you knowing as doctor will not educate upon the side effects of these deadly bio-weapons. Just like Hitler did, slowly poisoning their prisoners with heavily fluoridated drinking water. A brain damaged child who grows up to be a brain damaged adult will not have the I.Q. To refuse all the communist laws Biden and the Democrats will bring in.
HERE IS THE TRUTH if you DARE to watch ➡️ https://youtu.be/cHWeJ0f_o3A
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