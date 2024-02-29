Create New Account
Ukraine Exposed as CIA - MI6 Beachhead - 12 Secret SPY Bases along the Russian Border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Grayzone's Aaron Mate and Max Blumenthal discuss a stunning New York Times report which was intended to highlight achievements by the CIA and MI6 in Ukraine, but which wound up confirming Russia's understanding of the post-Maidan government as a blunt instrument of Western intelligence.

