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Лечение рака по методике доктора Герсона. Dr. Gerson cancer curing method.
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11 views • December 04, 2020
42 дневный курс коктейля из овощных соков, в определённой пропорции. По информации в видео излечиваемость приближается к 100%. 45 тысячь жизней спасены. 42 days threatment , by drinking vegetable juces in particular proportions. As said , the positive result is close to 100%. 45 000 lifes saved.
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