The Hour of Testing, Shaking and Earthquakes!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-hour-of-testing/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, During the LAST DAYS, the Body of CHRIST, will not only experience personal TESTING, but also SHAKINGS that could rock our world! For those walking with The LORD JESUS, and obeying the word of GOD, we know that we are going to be TESTED"