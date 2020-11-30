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Army Col Phil Waldron Confirms Experts Saw Dominion Communicating with Frankfurt on Election Day
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402 views • November 30, 2020
Rudy Giuliani’s first witness at the Arizona hearing on Monday was information warfare officer Retired Army Colonel Phil Waldron.
Waldron is an expert on automated voting machines and knows how to “get in and corrupt” the machines.
Col. Waldron explained that the common software in most all of the systems today operating in the US is a “Smartmatic” derivative.
During his testimony on Monday Col. Waldon confirmed experts witnessed Dominion communicating with Frankfurt on Election Day.
Waldron is an expert on automated voting machines and knows how to “get in and corrupt” the machines.
Col. Waldron explained that the common software in most all of the systems today operating in the US is a “Smartmatic” derivative.
During his testimony on Monday Col. Waldon confirmed experts witnessed Dominion communicating with Frankfurt on Election Day.
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