2024-3-8 water system plans - modern day noah's ark - offgrid water

~this is not a joking matter, and no one is going to build this for you; use the information and do it yourself; because if you don't do it, who will fix and tweak and repair it and keep it going? you need to provide your wife and children clean water to drink, and water to flush the toilet, and water to wash clothing, dishes, yourselves....





