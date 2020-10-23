New Proposed Law To Jail 'Anti-Vaxxers' & The CDC Fear Based Talking Points To Media Revealed! (MIRRORED)Mirrored from You Tube channel Spiro Skouras at:-A controversial group, currently in the crosshairs of the establishment, which was also discussed at Event 201, is known as the Anti Vaccine Movement. And now, we see the UK Government, working on a new law, to jail people who spread 'Anti Vaccine Propaganda' online. Currently people are protected from prosecution, if they sincerely believe the misinformation or propaganda is real, but the government is looking to reform this provision and make it a criminal offense to post anything online, particularly social media which is deemed to be 'Anti Vaccine.'Where does the CDC stand on this issue? Well, when we examine a CDC document published at the National Academies website, we see what they call, 'A Recipe for Fostering Public Interest and High Vaccine Demand.'The CDC document appears to contain outright talking points and a strategy to be carried out and propagated to the public via health officials and the media.I am not an 'Anti-Vaxxer,' but when I see a massive, profit driven, global operation which wields vast power and influence over governments, who want to make vaccines mandatory and jail those who dare to ask questions, which is then propagandized by the media and sold to the public through fear and intimidation, I must resist.LinksPosting anti-vaccine propaganda on social media could become criminal offense, Law Commissioner saysFDA’s revolving door: Companies often hire agency staffers who managed their successful drug reviewsFor Big Pharma, the revolving door keeps spinningNational Vaccine Injury Compensation ProgramRecipe for Fostering Public Interest and High Vaccine DemandPLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR FOLLOWING LINK.George Soros Launches Campaign to Silence “Climate Deniers” on YouTube!Coronavirus Censorship Promoted In Pandemic Exercise Is Now Happening!California’s strict vaccination law will have only ‘modest’ impact, study saysShould Nurses Be Forced to Get Flu Shots?UNITED KINGDOM MAY MAKE VACCINATIONS MANDATORY FOR ALL SCHOOL CHILDRENWuhan Begins Human Trials Of New Gilead Coronavirus Vaccine