Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian KINZHAL Hypersonic Missiles Rained Down on UK Military Installations In ODESSA and NIKOLAYEV
channel image
The Prisoner
8966 Subscribers
Shop now
299 views
Published a day ago

On the night of February 10, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, such Ukrainian regions as Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Sumy, as well as the western part of the DPR, under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were subjected to missile attacks. The air alert sounded for 24 hours in cities like Kharkiv, Odessa, Izmail, Ochakovo, Sumy, and Kilia. This time, attacks on the military infrastructure were carried out with the help of dozens of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. At least the takeoffs of 12 Mig-31K interceptor fighters were recorded at airfields based in Belarus and the Krasnodar Region.................

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
odessanikolayevkinzhal hypersonic missilesuk military installations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket