RT News - March 01 2025 6AM GMT

March 1, 2025

rt.com





Live and worldwide - it's a smack down in DC. Team Trump puts Zelensky in his place telling him to leave the White House and his dreams for a deal with Washington behind. As Zelensky exits stage right, his resource mineral deal with Trump is left unsigned leaving the main goal of his trip to America unfulfilled. Before all the developments in Washington, we spoke about what's on the table for Zelensky with renowned economist Jeffrey Sachs.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/