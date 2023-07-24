With God’s time machine a little bit forward!

FacebookTwitterEmail Share





JANUARY 19, 2013 PROPHETIC MESSAGE: BENJAMIN COUSIJNSEN WROTE DOWN THIS REPORT, AFTER HE HAD GONE A LITTLE BIT FORWARD WITH GOD’S TIME MACHINE. AGAIN THE LORD SHOWS, WHAT WILL HAPPEN AFTER THE RAPTURE.

Published on July 1, 2014 by Jeddy Piloton

Please share and do not change © BC