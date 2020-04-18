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Jo Biden: Αν δεν υπήρχε το Ισραήλ, θα έπρεπε να το εφεύρουμε
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50 views • April 18, 2020
Ο Τζο Μπάιντεν, πρώην αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ και υποψήφιος Πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ στις επερχόμενες εκλογές του 2020, το 1986 είπε (κατά λάθος;) την αλήθεια: "Αν δεν υπήρχε το Ισραήλ, οι ΗΠΑ θα έπρεπε να εφεύρουν ένα Ισραήλ, για να προστατεύσουν τα συμφέροντά τους στην περιοχή!"
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