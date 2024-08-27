BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The DOJ Investigates Arizona Police (Investigating themselves) - Here's the Deal
America at War
America at War
148 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 8 months ago

The Arizona Police are some of the most corrupt in the country! I mean think about it... Johnny Wheatcroft did not even commit a crime and the entire Glendale, Arizona Police Department said that cops "acted within policy" when they tased him 11 times, twice in his genitals after they pulled down his pants! And THAT was "within policy"


So while being investigated, the Arizona Police abuse a guy named "Kenny Ronald McDonald." And whether he is real or a fiction... #Police are out of control in this country! And it is time for THE PEOPLE to exercise their authority to convene a GRAND JURY and indict these cops on charges of violating 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 18 U.S.C. § 242


Seat a jury and have a trial!


Americans cannot continue allowing the Police to just do whatever they please and never be held accountable!


original video:

THE MOMENT THE DOJ REALIZES HOW EVIL THIS POLICE DEPT REALLY IS!

https://old.bitchute.com/video/TJSL7dXbt1M/

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy