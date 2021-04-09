© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5000 Chinese PLA troops to be deployed to Iran
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • April 09, 2021
TruNews - 7 Apr 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news the latest in the ramp up to World War III, as Chinese troops make their way to build bases in Iran. We also discuss Israel’s effort to get a war started with Iran, as they admit to attacking a surveillance ship in the Red Sea.
Today on TRUNEWS, the team discusses news the latest in the ramp up to World War III, as Chinese troops make their way to build bases in Iran. We also discuss Israel’s effort to get a war started with Iran, as they admit to attacking a surveillance ship in the Red Sea.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.