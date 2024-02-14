Create New Account
"Jesus' Second Miracle: Healing The Royal Official's Son"
Hal Graves
My new video looks at Jesus' second recorded miracle, the healing of a Royal Official's son who was dying 20 miles away in Capernaum. The Nobleman had traveled and found Jesus, and pleaded with him to come visit his son so that he could be healed.  The man's faith in Jesus was rewarded when eventually Jesus told him to depart, that his son would live.  The Royal Official took Jesus for his word, and returned home to find out that his ill son was totally healed.  The Nobleman was told that his son was healed at the seventh hour, the exact time Jesus had spoken to him that his son would live.

