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Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes
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257 views • September 23, 2019
Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who was a victim of the Parkland shooting, joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the crimes of leftists and their damaging policies.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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