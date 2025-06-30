BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥 JULY THE 4TH AND JUDGMENT FOR FINANCIALLY SUPPORTING THE QUEEN OF HEAVEN
In this video I'm going over the spirit of Jezebel. It is worshiped openly through the statue of Liberty in New York harbor. and it makes me wonder if something is not in store for the city of New York very soon. I can't prove it, but I sense something big is in the works. either way, the churches have been given money by their followers in the effort to keep false doctrine preached around the world. this is called high treason. Jezebel the queen of heaven, has been stealing the tithes and offerings, and has been using it to keep the Antichrist beef system alive as well as the churches that are spreading false doctrine

You can email me for questions or com [email protected]

⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL 

VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS 

[email protected]

