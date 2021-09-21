Tucker Carlson September 21, 2021

The State Media (MiniTru) is destroying the U.S. as surely as the sun rises each morning. Lies heaped upon lies. It’s the largest psychological operation in history and has been warping the American psyche for decades. Surely Orwell’s nightmarish vision for the world has come to pass. Racism is Anti-Racism, Fascism is Anti-Fascism, Lies are Truth, Freedom is Slavery, and so forth. Everything is upside down and backwards. And the dirty little secret is, it was all planned.



Global Warming is one of the biggest scams in history. It’s been around for decades. If you still believe in AGW … well, I won’t go there. But the truth is, the sun controls the climate on Earth, not governments or crooked politicians. When it’s summer, it’s hot. When it’s winter, it’s cold. Atmospheric disturbances—tornadoes, hurricanes, even thunderstorms are not caused by SUV’s or burning coal. They’re natural and have been a part of the ecosystem forever. After all the econuts, and even the species no longer exist, these disturbances will continue unabated. Stop being stupid!



Bill DeBlasio: “We need to send a message …” You’re sending a message all right. The message is: “Hi there, I’m Bill DeBlasio, the doofus mayor of New York City, and I’m a MORON!”



John Durham. Pfft! Durham is Jeff Sessions 2.0—WORTHLESS! Did Durham finally wake up from his nap in the family crypt and decide to fry the smallest fish in the pond for breakfast? Go back to sleep!