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Iowans, drop the Traitor!
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64 views • August 10, 2021
Joni Ernst is a 2 faced lieing lib-tard to say the least !
This video, admittedly poorly done, contains Email correspondence from the office of Senator Joni Ernst. It is read electronically as to avoid deception or other mistakes.
Clearly, Senator Ernst believes that the protest of January 6th 2021 was an all out attack or insurection against the Washington complex.
Clearly Senator Ernst does not know the people she "serves" nor the American peoples resolve.
This video, admittedly poorly done, contains Email correspondence from the office of Senator Joni Ernst. It is read electronically as to avoid deception or other mistakes.
Clearly, Senator Ernst believes that the protest of January 6th 2021 was an all out attack or insurection against the Washington complex.
Clearly Senator Ernst does not know the people she "serves" nor the American peoples resolve.
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