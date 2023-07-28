🇨🇳 ☭ Highlight Reel: Mel K Interviews Trevor Loudon on the communist revolution in America
Fascinating interview. Few people have a greater understanding of the threat that the CCP poses to America.
Trevor Loudon has been predicting and warning we the People of the United States for a very long time about an insidious and dangerous communist and Marxist takeover of all aspects of life.
Great insights on where America is today and how you fight the communist revolution in America... YOU NEED TO START THE FIGHT TODAY!
There's a lot that I haven't been able to include in the highlight reel so I strongly recommend you watch the full video [link below].
Mel K & Author Trevor Loudon | The Enemy Within Exposed - The Time to Stand is Now!
FULL VIDEO: https://rumble.com/v32si2e-mel-k-and-author-trevor-loudon-the-enemy-within-exposed-the-time-to-stand-i.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
Trevor Loudon's Website: https://www.trevorloudon.com/
